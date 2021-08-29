Drunk driver kills pedestrian late Saturday night, investigators report

Pinellas County deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to a fatal crash late Saturday night.

44-year-old pedestrian Nole Karcher was walking his bicycle from east to west across Seminole Boulevard while not in the designated crosswalk area, investigators report.

This was when a 46-year-old driver Brian Thomas, traveling southbound on Seminole Boulevard, hit Karcher.

Investigators say Thomas showed signs of impairment and a DUI investigation was conducted.

He was later arrested, charged with DUI with death and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Speed and impairment seem to be factors leading to the crash, officials say.

The investigation is still ongoing.