Quarterback Gardner Minshew was pretty adamant about not being or going No. 2 while he was with the Jaguars, but he has a different take on life with the Eagles. Minshew was traded to the Eagles last weekend and the deal allowed him to renew his acquaintance with head coach Nick Sirianni. Minshew told reporters he lost a heated game of Horse with Sirianni, whose love for challenging draft prospects to games is no secret, when he was visiting the Colts ahead of the 2019 draft and looks forward to a rematch.