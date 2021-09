MANHATTAN – The Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) Legal Foundation’s Rural Law Practice Grant will pay new attorneys up to $16,500 to open their legal practice in rural Kansas. “Kansas farmers and ranchers need sound legal advice across a broad range of issues, especially as operations expand and become more complex,” Wendee Grady, Kansas Farm Bureau Legal Foundation director says. “This grant will help defray the cost of education and encourage new attorneys to open a rural practice and improve the quality of life for farmers, ranchers and all rural Kansans.”