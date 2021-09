This week's edition of The Slice opens up with "FlameThrower"—a fiery (pun intended) track that teams up Decatur-based rapper Jarren Benton and fellow emcees MC Bravado, Jake Strain, and Pat Phinney. The quartet squares up verbally over a menacing backdrop provided by The Militant Marxman and goes for the jugular with the razor-sharp bars. Texas-based ATL transplant King Khali dives into the delicate issue of shady record contracts and artists who fall for the trap on his new single "Sign Here." He employs a mellow reflective beat to share the age-old tale of the underhanded activities of labels who use enticing contracts to snare young rappers. Joining him on the track is Sage who adds his own two cents to the matter.