Bryce Harper, underrated? In his 10th MLB season, it’s as true as it is surprising.

By Barry Svrluga
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Washington is past the point in its relationship with Bryce Harper that there is much left to unearth. He grew up as a player in the District, became a star in the District and left even though he wanted to stay — for reasons that were rehashed and retold long ago. When he arrives for a series that begins Monday night against the Nationals, his reality is this: “I’m a Phillie when I walk out onto the field and a Phillie when I walk off it as well, and I absolutely love it here.” He will be booed when he comes to the plate, even if booing him is tired and unnecessary.

