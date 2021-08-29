Bryce Harper, underrated? In his 10th MLB season, it’s as true as it is surprising.

PHILADELPHIA — Washington is past the point in its relationship with Bryce Harper that there is much left to unearth. He grew up as a player in the District, became a star in the District and left even though he wanted to stay — for reasons that were rehashed and retold long ago. When he arrives for a series that begins Monday night against the Nationals, his reality is this: “I’m a Phillie when I walk out onto the field and a Phillie when I walk off it as well, and I absolutely love it here.” He will be booed when he comes to the plate, even if booing him is tired and unnecessary.