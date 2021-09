Hello everyone! Well, one last season preview before the year kicks off later this evening. If you’ve not had a chance to see what he had to say, please check it out in:. 1. North Carolina Tar Heels: As of this writing there are some stars missing from UNC. The problem is that North Carolina has a bit of depth in the places where they took a hit. Josh Downs and Emery Simmons are ready to step up for the injured WRs, Beau Corrales and Khafre Brown. I think UNC is a dark horse CFB playoff contender. Mac Brown has done absolute wonders at Chapel Hill. I’d love to see the Hokies take advantage of some of the Tar Heels star players being out, but… I am pretty convinced this is a loss.