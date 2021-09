The Rams were headed into the 2021 NFL season with an unclear picture at running back. Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles tendon in July that ended his season before it began. This foiled Sean McVay’s plan for using Akers as his “Mr. Everything” at the position. 2020 backup Darrell Henderson, more of a satellite back, has been dealing with a sprained thumb, though it’s estimated that he’ll be ready for the regular-season opener against the Bears. Jake Funk and Xavier Jones were among the team’s primary backs in their Week 2 preseason game against the Raiders last Saturday, and the Rams ran for 129 yards on 27 carries in that game, but McVay was looking for more to reinforce a depleted group.