Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Officials: Missile and drone attack on Yemeni base kills 5

By AHMED AL-HAJ - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say a missile and explosives-laden drone attack on a key military base in Yemen south has killed at least five government troops. The officials said Sunday at least three explosions took place at the Al-Anad Air Base in the southern province of Lahj. More than two dozen troops were wounded. A ballistic missile landed in the base’s training area where dozens of troops were doing morning exercises. The officials blamed the Houthi rebels for the attack. The military spokesman for the Houthis did not confirm or deny the rebels launched the attack.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yemeni#Military Base#Air Base#Sanaa#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MilitaryTelegraph

Taliban pledges to restore sabotaged US military equipment

Taliban fighters said the US had “no right” to sabotage military equipment abandoned at Kabul airport and claimed they would restore many of the vehicles and aircraft to working order. But Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, said he was “not sure I would worry too much about the Taliban maintaining...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Syrian Forces, Iran-Backed Militias Intensify Deraa Attacks

Syrian forces and pro-Iran militias heightened an offensive against a rebel enclave in a southwestern region on the border with Jordan and Israel, military and opposition sources say. Witnesses and military sources said dozens of improvised missiles were fired on August 31 into Deraa al-Balaad by the Syrian military's pro-Iran...
Middle EastPosted by
UPI News

30 killed, 60 injured in Houthi attack on Yemen military base

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- At least 30 soldiers were killed and 60 more were injured in attacks by Houthi rebels on a Saudi-led military base in Yemen on Sunday. Yemeni southern forces spokesman Mohamed al-Naqeeb said the Houthi rebels carried out several attacks on the al-Anad military base using armed drones and ballistic missiles.
Militarytalesbuzz.com

ISIS-K operatives rode motorbike when killed in US drone attack

The two ISIS-K operatives fatally blasted in a US drone attack in Afghanistan on Friday were riding on a motorbike at the time of the attack, a report said. The terrorists, described by US officials as a “planner” and a “facilitator,” were on the back of a three-wheeler, known as a tuk-tuk, when they were targeted in the retaliatory strike, the Mail on Sunday reported, citing social media photographs.
MilitaryTelegraph

US drone strike kills two IS-K 'planners' after airport suicide attack

The United States said on Saturday it had killed two "high-profile" Islamic state targets in Afghanistan, and wounded another, during a drone strike on a hideout in eastern Afghanistan. US Central Command said the strike targeted Nangarhar province, which lies east of Kabul and near the border with Pakistan. Officials...
Militaryabc17news.com

Syria says it has shot down Israeli missiles near capital

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria says it has shot down Israeli missiles as they approached the capital Damascus, saying it had countered an “aggression” from its longtime adversary with its own air defenses. State news agency SANA said Syria shot down most of the missiles, which were launched from the area southeast of neighboring Lebanon and targeted areas near Damascus on Friday. It provided no further details, and Israel, which rarely speaks of its military operations in the war-ravaged country, did not acknowledge that they carried out any airstrikes.
Militarycommunitynewscorp.com

Missile attacks before withdrawal

Time is passing. American troops leave Kabul. The “Islamic State” adopted them – by force. The US military is apparently preventing another attack.
MilitaryWCNC

2 North Carolina based service members killed in Kabul airport attack

KABUL, Afghanistan — Two service members based in North Carolina were killed in the Kabul airport attack. According to the United States Department of Defense, Marine Sgt. Nicole L. Gee and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss both died during the attack Thursday that also claimed the lives of several other service members.
MilitaryRebel Yell

Grand Taliban parade in Kandahar in US military planes

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos. (Kandahar) On Wednesday in Kandahar, the spiritual cradle of the Islamist movement, the Taliban demonstrated military equipment that the US had donated to the previous Afghan government, which it had defeated after 20 years of war, possibly including a helicopter. Posted on Sep...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Taliban parade captured equipment in Kandahar

The Taliban have paraded military equipment, captured during their takeover of Afghanistan, through the streets of Kandahar. The militant showcase comes just days after US troops left Afghanistan, ending over two decades of military presence in the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy