The notice period for the Executive Directors is 12 months’ notice in writing by either party. The Company has the right to make a payment in lieu of notice of 12 months’ salary plus the fair value of any benefits. There is no entitlement to payment for any accrued holiday where a payment in lieu of notice is made. The Committee will consider termination payments on a case-by-case basis. It will consider the terms of the Director’s contract and the circumstances of the termination and might consider making an ex gratia payment where the circumstances and/or a Director’s contribution to the Company justifies this. If an ex gratia payment is to be made, the Committee will ensure that it is satisfied that it is in the best interests of the Company to make such a payment and that there is no "reward for failure".The Committee also has discretion to settle any other amounts which it considers are reasonably due to the Director such as where the parties agree to enter into a settlement agreement and the individual is required to seek independent legal advice. The Committee can approve new contractual arrangements with a departing Director covering matters such as confidentiality or restrictive covenants and/or consultancy arrangements where it believes this is in the best interests of the Company.