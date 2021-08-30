CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ida - live updates: Tropical storm declared as Mississippi feels impact of wind and floods

Hurricane Ida, the fifth-strongest to ever hit the mainland United States, has finally been downgraded to a tropical storm after spending 16 hours churning across Louisiana in what Joe Biden declared a “major disaster”.

Intensifying faster than experts had predicted, the weather system blasted into New Orleans exactly 16 years to the day after the devastating Hurricane Katrina, where it knocked power out across the city, tore off roofs and even reversed the flow of the Mississippi River.

Residents of the Gulf Coast evacuated their homes and businesses were shut down as much of the Louisiana coastline was plunged under water. The hurricane claimed at least one life, after a tree fell onto a residential property in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana’s governor John Bel Edwards lamented that, “if you had to draw up the worst possible path for a hurricane in Louisiana, it would be something very, very close to what we’re seeing”, warning residents of his state to brace for potentially weeks of recovery.

It was declared a tropical storm on Monday by the National Hurricane Centre, which warned that dangerous storm surges, damaging winds, and flash flooding would continue over portions of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

