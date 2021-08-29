Cancel
China’s Sinopec posts $6 billion H1 profit on rebounding oil prices, better demand

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 5 days ago

BEIJING (Reuters) -China Petroleum & Chemical Corp on Sunday reported a 39.15 billion yuan ($6.05 billion) net profit for the first six months of 2021 on the back of renewed fuel demand and a rebound in oil prices amid a recovery from the impact of COVID-19. Asia’s biggest oil refiner, known as Sinopec, posted a 23 billion yuan loss during January-June last year as the coronavirus pandemic walloped fuel demand and knocked oil prices. The 2021 interim profit compares with a 31.338 billion yuan profit in the same period in 2019.

Comments / 0

