EastEnders new casting announcement (spoilers)
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a37422659/eastenders-martha-cope-dotty-cotton-mum-sandy/. Martha Cope will be joining the show as Dotty’s mum, Sandy! Decent signing, and personally I’m here for more development for Dotty’s character. Anything that gives Hotty Dotty more storylines is much welcome for me. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a37422659/eastenders-martha-cope-dotty-cotton-mum-sandy/. Martha Cope will be joining the show as Dotty’s mum, Sandy! Decent signing,...forums.digitalspy.com
Comments / 0