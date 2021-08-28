Cancel
TV Series

EastEnders new casting announcement (spoilers)

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a37422659/eastenders-martha-cope-dotty-cotton-mum-sandy/. Martha Cope will be joining the show as Dotty’s mum, Sandy! Decent signing, and personally I’m here for more development for Dotty’s character. Anything that gives Hotty Dotty more storylines is much welcome for me. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a37422659/eastenders-martha-cope-dotty-cotton-mum-sandy/. Martha Cope will be joining the show as Dotty’s mum, Sandy! Decent signing,...

Ann Mitchell
#Eastenders#Eastenders
TV Series
Entertainment
Spoilers
TV & Videos
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

13 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week

EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Gray makes a sinister new move, while Sharon and Phil fear for their killer secret and Suki and Honey grow closer. Here's a full collection of the 13 biggest moments to watch out for:. 1.Gray's problems intensify. Gray's money problems are rising; his...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

EastEnders casts Martha Cope as Dotty Cotton's mum Sandy

Martha Cope is joining the cast of EastEnders as Sandy Gibson, Dotty Cotton's (Milly Zero) mum. The popular television actress will arrive in Walford this Autumn, but it won’t be the reunion her daughter was expecting. Sandy has a troubled life that she can’t seem to escape. Her previous alcohol...
TV Seriesjustjaredjr.com

Jenna Ortega's 'Wednesday' Series Announces 10 New Cast Members!

More casting has just been announced for the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday!. Jenna Ortega stars in the titular role of Wednesday Addams in the live-action comedy show, from director Tim Burton. Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Hollyoaks casts former EastEnders actor as Shaq Qureshi's father

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has cast former EastEnders actor Raji James as Shaq Qureshi's father Ali Shahzad. Ali will be appearing in the village following the bombshell that Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is actually Shaq's mum, not his auntie as he'd been led to believe his entire life. The revelation...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

EastEnders' Jack Branning to confront Linda Carter over baby secret

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is going to air a tense confrontation between Jack Branning and Linda Carter soon, as the secret Linda and her husband Mick are keeping about their baby (that's really Max's) threatens to come out. In scenes set to air soon, Stuart and Rainie clash over Abi...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Pretty Little Liars reboot adds three more series regulars

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the reboot of the teen mystery drama, had added three more series regulars. As reported by Deadline, the revival has cast Doogie Kameāloha, MD star Alex Aiono, Hereditary's Mallory Bechtel and the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy's Eric Johnson as a popular jock, a queen bee mean girl, and a domineering family patriarch sheriff, respectively.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Lucifer season 6 reveals new look at special animated episode

Lucifer's sixth and final season is just days away from premiering, but as excited as we are for the season six opener, our interest is piqued by the show's upcoming animated special. As if Lucifer's musical episode wasn't deviation enough, the Netflix series has introduced animation to its last ever...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale: Malone

Yes, the storyline was awful, the characters involved (Malone, Will, Dawn) where awful, not to mention Harriet being ruined beyond repair. But still, is that it with that plot? It took up most of 2020s episodes and now it’s just nothing. I was hoping this awful story could atleast result in Will and Dawn leaving/being killed off/going to jail.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Ki Griffin teases surprise kiss in hour-long special

Hollyoaks star Ki Griffin has revealed that their character Ripley Lennox is set to share a surprise smooch with a mystery figure in the Channel 4 soap's upcoming hour-long special. Ahead of the supersized episode, which will feature an all-Black cast as part of the show's Black to Front Project,...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

EastEnders Episode Thread - 02/09/21 - The Truth Will Out

Evening all and welcome to tonight's EastEnders thread. When Nancy tells her family that she plans to go into business with Zack, an unhappy Mick becomes determined to put a stop to it. Mick warns Zack to stay away from Nancy, but Zack points out that they're both lying to...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer admits nerves over Prince return

Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer is returning to the soap this week as Prince McQueen, but admitted he's "a bit rusty". Malique is coming back to the show as part of Channel 4's Black to Front initiative on Friday, September 10. Malique discussed his feelings about returning to the show having...
TV Seriescogconnected.com

Lost Judgment English Voice Cast Announced With New Wild Trailer

Lost Judgment, the sequel to the 2018 Yakuza series spin-off Judgment, is coming westward, and you know what that means: an English dub is in the works. SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio just revealed the official English voice cast of Lost Judgment and it’s an all-star lineup. Right off...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

EE - Is Kat a grandmother?

In Tuesday's episode in a scene with Lola talking about Zoe, Kat seem to indicate she now has children, as we know Kat's been estranged from Zoe for sometime, Zoe left in 2005, I can't remember being mentioned before, wonder if this the case? Or was she talking methorically. Personally...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

The Crown and Mission: Impossible star announces new Netflix deal

The Crown and Mission: Impossible star Vanessa Kirby has signed a major deal with Netflix. As well as playing Princess Margaret and White Widow, the actress also owns a production company called Aluna Entertainment, and the multi-year first-look production deal aims to bring projects to the streaming service that will "explore the female experience".
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale changes social distancing rules for dramatic siege scenes

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has lifted some of its filming restrictions for the soap's upcoming siege drama, which will see Victoria Barton and Wendy Posner held at gunpoint. In scenes set to air next week, evil newcomer Russ holds Victoria and Wendy hostage at The Hide café, with Russ willing...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Hollyoaks airs shock betrayal as Shaq and Verity get closer

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks shocked viewers with a crucial finale scene in the love triangle between Sami Maalik, Shaq Qureshi and Verity Hutchinson. In the episode that aired on September 2, Shaq (Omar Malik) couldn't hide his feelings for his cousin's girlfriend, Verity (Eva O'Hara). Verity is currently in a...

