The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "considering Windsor move" to be closer to the Queen
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "seriously considering" relocating to Windsor so that they can be closer to the Queen. The royal couple have been looking at accommodation options in the area which are suitable to bring up their three children - Prince George,8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and three-year-old Prince Louis, according to the Mail on Sunday. This could indicate that Kate and William are about to take on more senior roles within the royal family.www.harpersbazaar.com
