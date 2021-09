Gerd Williams, 86, of Utopia, passed away peacefully in her home on Aug. 23, 2021. Gerd was born May 1, 1935, in Bergen, Norway, to Mikal and Helga (Bergesen) Monsen. She was educated at Christi Krybbe and Bergen Katedolskole. She lived in Bergen throughout her childhood, with the exception of 1944-45, when she was a wartime evacuee in the village of Etne, Norway.