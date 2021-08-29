Watch: Fati, Coutinho feature as Barcelona train ahead of Getafe clash
Barcelona train ahead of their LaLiga clash with Getafe. Barca's players enjoyed a laid back training session yesterday in preparation for their clash with Getafe. After a full-scale possession game, the players enjoyed some shooting drills with Ronald Araujo, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann prominent. Ansu Fati was also seen as he continues his return to training following a full recovery from knee injury.www.tribalfootball.com
