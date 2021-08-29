Watch: Fati, Coutinho feature as Barcelona train ahead of Getafe clash

Ansu Fati has been handed Lionel Messi’s No 10 shirt at Barcelona after the Argentine left the Nou Camp for Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The 18-year-old, a product of the club's famed La Masia academy, has been out of action since November 2020 after suffering a ruptured meniscus in a win over Real Betis but will take over the iconic jersey upon his return after financial issues prevented Barca from handing Messi a new contract.