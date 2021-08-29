Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Watch: Fati, Coutinho feature as Barcelona train ahead of Getafe clash

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona train ahead of their LaLiga clash with Getafe. Barca's players enjoyed a laid back training session yesterday in preparation for their clash with Getafe. After a full-scale possession game, the players enjoyed some shooting drills with Ronald Araujo, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann prominent. Ansu Fati was also seen as he continues his return to training following a full recovery from knee injury.

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ansu Fati
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Philippe Coutinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Getafe#Laliga#Tribal Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerSkySports

Ansu Fati handed Lionel Messi’s No 10 shirt at Barcelona

Ansu Fati has been handed Lionel Messi’s No 10 shirt at Barcelona after the Argentine left the Nou Camp for Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The 18-year-old, a product of the club's famed La Masia academy, has been out of action since November 2020 after suffering a ruptured meniscus in a win over Real Betis but will take over the iconic jersey upon his return after financial issues prevented Barca from handing Messi a new contract.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Barcelona coach Koeman: Why I want to keep great Coutinho

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman says he'll be counting on Philippe Coutinho this season. There's been talk of Coutinho being offered to Premier League clubs this summer. However, Koeman insists: “Philippe is not there because I think he needs another week to train with the group. "I'm counting on him because...
SoccerYardbarker

Barcelona unchanged for Athletic Bilbao clash

Martin Braithwaite netted twice in the win over La Real and the Danish international leads Koeman attack once again in the Basque Country alongside Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann. Home boss Marcelino has also opted to keep his own team rotations to a minimum in this clash, with just one...
UEFAchatsports.com

How will Barcelona line up against Getafe?

Barcelona welcome Getafe to the Camp Nou on Sunday for a final La Liga match before the first international break of the 2021-22 season. Ronald Koeman’s men have started off with a good win against Real Sociedad and a draw against San Mames in their first two matches of the new campaign.
UEFA90min.com

Barcelona vs Getafe: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Ronald Koeman will be looking for an improved Barcelona display this weekend as they host a Getafe side in La Liga searching for their first points of the season. Barca required an equaliser from Memphis Depay 15 minutes from time against Athletic Club last time out as they failed to capitalise on the feel good factor after their 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad on the opening weekend.
SoccerSanta Maria Times

Depay leads Barcelona to 2-1 victory over Getafe in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Memphis Depay continued his good run with Barcelona, scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory over Getafe in the Spanish league on Sunday. It was Depay's second league goal for Barcelona, which has won two of its first three matches in its first season without Lionel Messi in nearly two decades.
SoccerYardbarker

Watch: Memphis Depay puts Barcelona back in the lead against Getafe with ice-cold finish

Barcelona went into the game sitting eighth in La Liga, while Getafe were down in 18th place. It’s early days, but every point counts when you’re ambition is the title – or surviving relegation, for that matter. Sevilla dropped points at Elche last night, drawing 1-1, while Real Madrid beat Real Betis 1-0. Atletico Madrid, last season’s champions, play Villarreal this evening.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Barcelona fullback Emerson skips training ahead of Spurs move

Barcelona fullback Emerson Royal is set to join Tottenham today. AS says Emerson was absent from training at La Masia this morning as the two clubs finalised terms for the Brazilian. A fee has been settled rising to €30m, with haggling over the percentage in bonuses still ongoing. For his...
Soccervavel.com

Goals and highlights Barcelona 2-1 Getafe in LaLiga

A very close match, with many chances, Barcelona is showing that they can play well without Messi, Depay is having a very good season, and Getafe scored their first goal, but couldn't win the match. 12:44 PM16 hours ago. Changes for both teams. Getafe:. Sale Djene. Entra Koffi. Barcelona. Sale...
Soccerchatsports.com

FC Barcelona announce squad for La Liga match against Getafe

The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana return to action in La Liga with a home game against Getafe at Camp Nou, and Ronald Koeman has called up the following 23 players for Sunday’s clash:. Goalkeepers: Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto, Iñaki Peña. Defenders: Sergiño Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clément...
SoccerYardbarker

Watch: Sandro Ramirez equalises for Getafe against Barcelona after one-two with Carles Alena

Barcelona went into the game sitting eighth in La Liga, while Getafe were down in 18th place. It’s early days, but every point counts when you’re ambition is the title – or surviving relegation, for that matter. Sevilla dropped points at Elche last night, drawing 1-1, while Real Madrid beat Real Betis 1-0. Atletico Madrid, last season’s champions, play Villarreal this evening.
Soccerchatsports.com

Five talking points from Barcelona 2-1 Getafe

Sergi Roberto has more than his fair share of critics but took over from Pedri on Sunday and needed just 99 seconds to open the scoring against Getafe. Incidentally, it’s the fastest goal Barca have scored under Ronald Koeman in the league. That’s now two goals and an assist for...
UEFATribal Football

Barcelona update shirt numbers; Ansu No10 and Dembele number...

Barcelona have announced their new shirt numbers list. Ansu Fati will wear the No.10 vacated by Lionel Messi, while Ousmane Dembele switches from No.11 to No.7, which was previously worn by Antoine Griezmann. Yusuf Demir, meanwhile, the young Austrian signed this summer, will take the No.11 shirt. In terms of...
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona clear €145M off wage bill

Barcelona have managed to clear €145m off their books thanks to their market work. Marca says Barca president Joan Laporta has made several difficult cutbacks. None were more painful than the departure of Lionel Messi, but there have been a number of other departures besides which have been necessary. Antoine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy