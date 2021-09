People often ask me where I get my ideas for this column. All I can say is that sometimes they come to me in the strangest places. I am sitting in a nail salon having a pedicure. I look around me and some of the customers are on the phone, or reading a book, or chatting with the person next to them while this beauty ritual is completed. I had just seen all the chaos happening at the Afghanistan airport, and I almost felt a sense of shame that I was engaged in such a frivolous activity when others in so many parts of the world are simply trying to just stay alive.