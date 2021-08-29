Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Jack Grealish came on stage with Stormzy at Leeds Festival and people are confused

By Liam O'Dell
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21u9KO_0bgHyImF00

When major music stars headline the UK’s biggest festivals, they usually have a few surprises up their sleeve, with special guests often waiting backstage.

Most of the time, these are fellow artists, but one guest brought out by rapper Stormzy during his headline set at Leeds Festival on Saturday has left music fans scratching their heads.

The person in question was Jack Grealish , Manchester City footballer and member of the England male football team.

Sporting a vibrant bucket hat and white hoodie, Grealish was filmed throwing a peace sign to the crowd, before embracing the musician, whose real name is Michael Omari.

His appearance at the festival, which returned this year after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, came just hours after he helped his team secure a 5-0 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

People have since reacted to Grealish’s appearance at the festival with shock and disbelief:

Others, meanwhile, decided to praise the footballer as a “legend”, or engage in some light roasting:

However, some Leeds festivalgoers weren’t too happy, after Stormzy brought on Dave for his performance at Reading on Friday:

At the end of the day, we just hope Grealish relished the opportunity.

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

71K+
Followers
4K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormzy
Person
Jack Grealish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Stars#Rave#Arsenal#Lewiswbudd#Georgiaas00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Pep Guardiola Pleased With Jack Grealish Display on Man City Home Debut

The England international bagged his first victory in a City shirt since completing a British-record £100 million move from Aston Villa in early August. After impressive outings against Leicester City and Tottenham in recent weeks, the 25-year-old opened his City account as he slotted home from close range from Gabriel Jesus' cross into the six-yard box midway though the first-half.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Jack Grealish has lift-off as England’s maverick gets his Manchester City career up and running

Saturday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium spelled lift-off for Manchester City’s £100million man.After a difficult first Premier League start for the club away at Tottenham, Jack Grealish opened his account for Pep Guardiola’s men as the champions thrashed Norwich 5-0 in front of a capacity crowd filled with adoration for their newest recruit.A home debut can be a rather daunting prospect for some players, particularly when your new team have broken the British transfer record to bring you in.And in the opening quarter of an hour, the weight of expectation was being met with a rather timid start from the...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Man City 5-0 Norwich: Jack Grealish scores first City goal as champions demolish Canaries

Jack Grealish scored on his home debut as Man City bounced back from defeat with a 5-0 thumping of Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium. City were unrelenting from the first whistle to the last and took the lead after six minutes, as Grant Hanley's attempted clearance from Gabriel Jesus' cross hit Tim Krul and went into his own net, the first of three assists from the Brazilian from an inside right position manager Pep Guardiola claimed was his favoured role after full-time.
Premier League90min.com

Pep Guardiola hails performances of Gabriel Jesus & Jack Grealish

Pep Guardiola was extremely pleased that Manchester City picked up their first points of the new season with a 5-0 hammering of Norwich City, and praised Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish for their impact on the game. Goals from Grealish, Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and an own goal...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Jack Grealish parties with ex-Love Island star Ellie Brown

England footballer Jack Grealish, who cost £100 million earlier this month, has been spotted partying with former 'Love Island' star Ellie Brown in Manchester. Jack Grealish has been spotted partying with former 'Love Island' star Ellie Brown. The England footballer - who became the most expensive British footballer of all...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Jack Grealish: “I need to play in the biggest games at club level...“

Jack Grealish knows he made the right decision to sign for Manchester City this summer. The star England man has spoken to ITV and gave reasoning for his move over to City- “That was a massive reason. To be playing for England in the biggest games, I need to play in the biggest games at club level so that should be the Champions League - all them type of games”
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Jack Grealish Reveals His Man City Aims To Secure Regular Starts For England

Despite enjoying another stellar campaign for his boyhood club last term, the 25-year-old played a bit part role for his country at the European Championships this summer. City made Grealish the most expensive signings in Premier League history in early August, surpassing the £89 million paid by Manchester City to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

Comments / 0

Community Policy