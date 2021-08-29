Jack Grealish came on stage with Stormzy at Leeds Festival and people are confused

When major music stars headline the UK’s biggest festivals, they usually have a few surprises up their sleeve, with special guests often waiting backstage.

Most of the time, these are fellow artists, but one guest brought out by rapper Stormzy during his headline set at Leeds Festival on Saturday has left music fans scratching their heads.

The person in question was Jack Grealish , Manchester City footballer and member of the England male football team.

Sporting a vibrant bucket hat and white hoodie, Grealish was filmed throwing a peace sign to the crowd, before embracing the musician, whose real name is Michael Omari.

His appearance at the festival, which returned this year after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, came just hours after he helped his team secure a 5-0 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

People have since reacted to Grealish’s appearance at the festival with shock and disbelief:

Others, meanwhile, decided to praise the footballer as a “legend”, or engage in some light roasting:

However, some Leeds festivalgoers weren’t too happy, after Stormzy brought on Dave for his performance at Reading on Friday:

At the end of the day, we just hope Grealish relished the opportunity.