We got a proper look at gameplay for Age of Empires IV during Gamescom's Opening Night Live. Check it out here:. It's the first in-depth look at Age of Empires IV that we've had in a while, as the last few trailers have focused on individual aspects of the game such as a type of weaponry. In the trailer above, we get a look at the Rise of Moscow campaign, the Streltsy unit, the warrior monks, and more. It's a good time to be an Age of Empires fan, as just yesterday during the Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream, we were also given a look at the Hands on History feature, which will "give players a deeper look into the way people lived, fought and ruled in the past."