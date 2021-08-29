Report shines light on working, but struggling, households in Mississippi

In this photo provided by the United Way of Northeast Mississippi, Julie and Jonathan Seawright of Tupelo stand with their children outside of Todd's Big Star in Tupelo, Miss. The Seawrights are one of many families throughout Northeast Mississippi known as ALICE families, which make enough money to survive day-to-day, but are one setback away from financial disaster. According to a recent report released by United Way, the number of ALICE families in the state is growing. Courtesy of United Way of Northeast Mississippi

TUPELO • Julie Seawright dreads receiving her medical bills.

The Tupelo mother, flanked by her husband of 16 years, Jonathan Seawright, and two sons shared her family’s story of working, but still struggling to afford her family’s necessities, during the Mississippi ALICE press conference, held last week.

“We’ve never had more than $1,000 in savings,” Seawright said. “When we get tax refunds, we usually have a medical issue that needs attention or we pay off medical bills, and when unexpected things happen like a car needing repair, we often delay getting it checked out because we’re scared of how much it’s going to cost.”

At times, the Seawrights have worked as many as four jobs at a time to make ends meet. But the high cost of health care has remained the biggest strain on their family’s budget. While her husband and she never put off care for their sons, they often delayed their own medical needs.

The Seawrights represent ALICE, an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. These families and individuals work hard, often more than the 40 hours a week considered to be full-time employment, but still can’t afford what they need for a good quality of life. ALICE families are often a single emergency – an unexpected car repair or a sudden sickness – away from falling into poverty. Nearly 31% of Mississippians fall into this gap, according to the inaugural ALICE report for Mississippi.

“They’re walking their personal economic tightrope with courage, grit and hope; however, without the ability to get ahead, they are vulnerable,” said Michele Connelly, executive director of the United Way of West Central Mississippi and co-chair of the Mississippi ALICE Project Steering Committee.

Connelly said ALICE families live their entire lives a hair’s breadth away from economic ruin.

“One setback, one illness, one natural disaster, or even one flat tire can take away any and all security ALICEs worked to sustain,” Connelly said.

Shining a light on a nearly invisible group

The ALICE report seeks to shine light to a group that is otherwise near invisible. It is a collaborative effort by the Mississippi United Ways Association, in partnership with United For ALICE and with support from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

The report is inspired by the very real gap between people living in poverty and those who are technically above the poverty level but still in need. The study is intended as an opportunity to look at how to help and better serve these families.

According to Ira Murray, President and CEO of the United Way of the Capital Area and co-chair for the Mississippi ALICE Project Steering Committee, the report is meant to serve as a starting point in addressing the needs of the families it identifies.

“This is an opportunity to engage around this but it certainly isn’t the end goal. It’s certainly just scratching the surface of what we can do as a state to continue to improve the lives of everyone across the state of Mississippi,” Murray said. “Continue to engage us. Ask us the tough questions. Continue to demand updates, continue to demand information.”

The ALICE report uses data from various sources, such as the U.S. Census, and looks at data from before and after the Great Recession (2007 and 2010) and during the recovery through 2019, according to its methodology. It seeks to provide a comprehensive look at ALICE households.

Number of ALICE households is growing

The 2021 report, released last week, showed that 50% of Mississippi’s 1.1 million households in 2019 were already struggling before the pandemic. Of this group, 31% are ALICE households; the remaining 19% of those households are below the Federal Poverty Level.

That group has grown from 39% in 2007, mainly as a result of rising costs and stagnant wages. According to the report, the cost of living continues to rise, and worker vulnerability is growing as wages stagnate in the kinds of jobs members of ALICE households typically work.

The United Way of Northeast Mississippi, which covers the counties of Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union, found that of their counties, only Lee County doesn’t exceed either the statewide ALICE or poverty levels. United Way of Northeast Mississippi President Patti Parker hopes sharing this report will make the community more aware of the needs of ALICE households.

“We see ALICE families and individuals virtually every day as we go about life and business in places that they work,” Parker said. “(We) tend to think, ‘Oh this person’s working, they’re doing OK,’ without realizing they are an ALICE household because they’re barely getting by on a barebones budget.”

Half of the counties in United Way of Northeast Mississippi’s coverage area have either a third or more of its population in ALICE households, meaning these households earn above the federal poverty level but still do not have enough to meet the basic cost of living in their county.

At 37%, Pontotoc has the highest percentage of households within the ALICE threshold. Union has 36%, Itawamba has 34%, and Chickasaw has 33%.

Four of United Way of Northeast Mississippi’s eight counties have a fifth or more of its households in poverty. That includes Prentiss, with an ALICE rate of 24%, followed by Chickasaw at 23%, Tishomingo at 22% and Monroe at 20%.

Getting ALICE families the help they need

Parker hopes the report will help the United Way of Northeast Mississippi identify the problems ALICE individuals face and create multidimensional solutions to help.

Among concerns for ALICE families is struggling to afford the minimal total cost of housing essentials, such as housing, child care, food, transportation, health care, technology, taxes and a miscellaneous contingency fund that equals 10% of the budget.

What struck Parker, however, is that it doesn’t include the other needs ALICE families sometimes encounter: insurance, auto repairs and maintenance, spikes in gas prices, special events, or other extra bills.

“What Julie expressed yesterday – especially with her deciding to skip some medical appointments that she needed – that’s a decision that a lot of ALICE households are making on a daily basis,” Parker said.

Parker anticipates finding ways to help ALICE households reach the resources they need, such as using a new Health Alliance to see how to potentially increase the access and capacity of free clinics.

Report reveals some sobering facts

Other sobering report facts include that 83% of single mother households and 54% of seniors over 65 in Mississippi were below the ALICE threshold.

For a family of four in Lee County, where the Seawrights live, the average annual ALICE survival budget is over $50,000. If both parents are employed full-time, that averages to a little over $12.50 per hour for each working adult.

Julie Seawright Tupelo, Mississippi

The pandemic added additional hardships to vulnerable households. Households may have experienced cut hours and wages or increased health care costs. It also brought unintended consequences for some hourly workers, who may have gone unpaid whenever they were in quarantine or the closure of schools and childcare causing parents to spend time away from work to care for their children.

The Seawrights experienced this firsthand. Last year, the parents worked in shifts to help their children with at-home distance learning. Since one of their sons recently came in close contact with another student with COVID-19, Jonathan Seawright, will have to take off work from both of his jobs for 10 days while he quarantines.

After finally getting caught up with their deferred house payments, a medical concern and their son’s recent COVID exposure have threatened to put the Seawrights right back at square one.

“We were actually starting to build up an emergency fund before the pandemic hit,” Julie Seawright said, adding, “But it got used up quickly.”