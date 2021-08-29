Meadow Lake lawsuit against addiction recover center continues

TUPELO • A recent court appearance gave rise to key claims involved in an effort by some local residents to block a sober living home from opening in their neighborhood.

Attorneys and witnesses convened on Aug. 17 at the Lee County Justice Center in Tupelo to address pending matters in the case, including the possibility of lifting a Lee County Chancery Court’s injunction that currently bars 1st Step Sober Living from operating.

Wayne Doss, the attorney representing residents in the Meadow Lake subdivision, attempted to press his claim that the sober living facility represents the intrusion of a business into a residential area.

Doss asked Scott Smith, the CEO of 1st Step Sober Living, if it were typical for a normal landlord to require tenants to adhere to a curfew, attend recovery meetings and not bring any outside furniture to the residence.

“The typical residential landlord would not have structures such as this, would they, as far as 12-step meetings?” Doss asked Smith.

“I’m not a typical landlord, so I guess not,” Smith responded.

In September 2020, residents of the west Tupelo neighborhood located off Chesterville Road filed suit in Lee County Chancery Court in a bid to block the planned presence of 1st Step Sober Living in the neighborhood. As part of the litigation, the residents also sued the city of Tupelo to block local government from issuing any certificate of occupancy or other permits for the home.

Restrictive convents associated with properties in the neighborhood specify that structures there must be used for residential purposes only and that homes cannot perform “any activities that may become an annoyance to the neighborhood.” Residents argue that the presence of a sober living home would violate these covenants.

The owners of 1st Step Sober Living have filed a counterclaim arguing that people recovering from a substance abuse addiction are a federally protected class and therefore that the home may open and operate in Meadow Lake under the provisions of the federal Fair Housing Act.

According to testimony from Smith, the facility would house a maximum of eight tenants with a house manager overseeing them. The goal is to have someone stay there for at least 90 days, and residents would not receive direct treatment at the home.

Attorneys for the city of Tupelo asked Smith if certain conditions at the facility would create a hazard to the neighborhood.

“What concerned me was either an abundance of transportation being present in a single family neighborhood or a lack of transportation and a requirement that you work somewhere, go to meetings once a day for 90 days or go to school somewhere,” said Ben Logan, the city of Tupelo’s attorney.

Smith, who owns other sober living facilities in Texas, said that in his experience, residents usually carpool to various places, cutting down on vehicles present at the home.

The hearing also revealed that the owner of the actual property in question has no formal lease or written arrangement with the owners of 1st Step Sober Living and that he has little or no involvement with the operations of the proposed recovery home.

William Brand, who owns the property where 1st Step Sober Living wants to locate, testified that he has “nothing to do” with the sober living facility, and receives a monthly payment of $1,100 from Patrick Elkins, a co-owner with Smith of 1st Step Sober Living.

Elkins’ wife, Lacey Elkins, is related to Brand, according to testimony at the hearing.

Another issue involved in the litigation is that the city of Tupelo’s building inspectors have found problems with the property that need correcting to be in full compliance with city ordinances.

Lee County Chancery Court last year initially issued an injunction that prohibited any renovation or construction work at the property, but that order was lifted late last year.

Brand testified that a building inspector informally gave him a list of written things that needed fixing at the property, but he never received a formal letter from the city outlining the specific things items.

“This list is mostly different from what (the inspector) told me,” Brand said when presented with an inspection letter at the hearing.

This most recent hearing does not necessarily provide a full portrayal of the different perspectives involved in the suit. Only attorneys representing the city of Tupelo and the neighborhood residents asked questions at the hearing, and only people connected to the sober living facility testified.

The owners of 1st Step Sober Living have said in previous interviews that their motive in opening the facility is simply to provide recovering addicts with an avenue to transition back into a community.

“If people are discharging from in-patient rehab, it is known that when people do not discharge to a supportive environment their chances of success are much lower," Smith previously said to the Daily Journal. “We were looking to provide that for residents of Mississippi.”

The next scheduled hearing on the issue is months away, starting on Dec. 6.