Mayor Todd Jordan capital budget includes major road repair, neighborhood revitalization investments

Todd Jordan speaks with a supporter during his election night party, Tuesday night. Jordan, a Republican, was elected mayor of the city of Tupelo. ADAM ROBISON I DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO • Mayor Todd Jordan’s administration has presented the City Council a $6.7 million capital plan budget, with most newly-added wish list items from the council bumped to future years.

During a work session on the upcoming budget last week, members of the administration presented a draft of proposed spending for special projects and infrastructure across the next fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1 and concludes the following September.

The City Council holds the sole power to appropriate money under the city of Tupelo’s form of government. But as was customary during former Mayor Jason Shelton’s tenure, the Jordan administration has taken a, active role in advancing budget recommendations, with council input throughout the process.

The current capital plan draft budget includes money for some of the following items:

• $1 million for neighborhood revitalization.

• $2 million for street repairs and overlay.

• $100,000 for sidewalks.

• $1.5 million for a service road planned through a partnership to assist the construction of a Chickasaw Heritage Center on the Natchez Trace.

Chief Finance Officer Kim Hanna said that a planned $1.3 million widening of Endville Road has been pushed back a year due to the belief that other funding sources to assist with this project may be forthcoming.

City Hall leaders also advised the council that ambitious infrastructure projects can be pursued through the federal American Rescue Plan ACT, but research remains ongoing about restrictions imposed on this money.

The city will receive a total of $9.4 million from the ARPA, spread over two years. The city will have until 2024 to obligate this money.

Earlier in this year’s budget talks, Jordan had requested each council member submit a short list of top capital projects. Those projects have mostly been compiled into a list for future consideration and are not funded in the mayor’s draft capital plan during the fiscal year that begins in October and ends next year.

A few of these items include the following:

• Significant overhauls of Walsh, Lakeshire and Butler roads.

• Renovation of the Bel-Air golf course

• Completion of the Rob Leake Park master plan

• Completion of the Lee Acres Park master plan

• Sewer and drainage improvements in Mill Village

• Construction of a children’s museum

• Upgrades to the C.C. August Center

• Construction of a domed storm shelter at Veterans Park

• Construction and expansion of bike and running trails

• Grief counseling for the underserved

• Free access to Boys and Girls clubs