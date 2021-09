In case you haven’t noticed by now, we sort of have a thing for small towns. From the East Coast (Connecticut and Massachusetts immediately come to mind) to the Pacific Northwest (hello, Oregon) and everywhere in between (don’t forget about the treasure in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Tennessee), the United States has so many cute little spots to discover. But back to Cascadia, are you familiar with all the endlessly enchanting small towns in Washington State? If the answer is no, keep scrolling and you’ll be able to say otherwise by the end of this article.