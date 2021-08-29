Cancel
Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Buy Rating for Canadian Natural

investing.com
 5 days ago

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural (NYSE:CNQ) on Friday, setting a price target of C$41, which is approximately 3.40% below the present share price of $33.62. Mehta expects Canadian Natural to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the third quarter of...

www.investing.com

