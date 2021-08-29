Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Buy Rating for Canadian Natural

Biotech companies’ increasing focus on integrating advanced technology into their research projects to develop viable drugs for treating various critical diseases, and growing demand from an aging population, should drive the biotech industry’s growth. In addition to the industry’s solid growth prospects, we think a low-interest-rate environment should benefit small-cap biotech companies Vanda (NASDAQ:VNDA), Anika (ANIK), Tarsus (TARS), BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI), and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR). So, let’s pore over these names.In addition to playing a significant role in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus, biotech companies are now focusing on developing viable drugs and therapies to treat other fatal diseases by integrating advanced technologies. Furthermore, given rising demand for healthcare from an aging population, the industry is well-positioned to grow significantly.