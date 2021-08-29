Lakeview crashes injure 3, 2 critically; driver in custody

Three people were injured, two critically, in two crashes involving the same driver in Lakeview overnight.

Chicago police said shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3900-block of North Broadway, a man driving north in a BMW struck a man and a woman as they crossed the street on Irving.

The driver then made a U-turn and was driving south when he struck a 55-year-old cyclist who was trying to help the two people he had just struck, CPD said.

The driver then crashed into a fence in about a block south and was taken into custody by police, who were responding to the scene.

The man and woman are both 39 years old, police said. The man was taken to St. Francis in good condition, while the woman was taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition. The cyclist was also taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition. Both suffered head trauma, police said.

The driver had some bruises and was treated at Illinois Masonic, but was not otherwise injured, police said. Charges against him are pending.