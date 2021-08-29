Chicago Weather: Hot, few storms Sunday
Hot and humid with a few thunderstorms possible late this afternoon. Highs around 90. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago's news app . Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Sunday : PM storms. High: 91, Low: 68 Monday : Sunny, more comfortable. High: 85, Low: 67 Tuesday : A few showers. High: 80, Low: 67 Wednesday : Sunny, nice. High: 78, Low: 63 Thursday : Sunny, quiet. High: 80, Low: 62 Friday : Sunny, mild. High: 82, Low: 65 Saturday Nice day. High: 81, Low: 67
