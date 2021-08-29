Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Hot, few storms Sunday

ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

Hot and humid with a few thunderstorms possible late this afternoon. Highs around 90.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago's news app .

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday : PM storms. High: 91, Low: 68

Monday
: Sunny, more comfortable. High: 85, Low: 67

Tuesday : A few showers. High: 80, Low: 67

Wednesday : Sunny, nice. High: 78, Low: 63

Thursday : Sunny, quiet. High: 80, Low: 62

Friday : Sunny, mild. High: 82, Low: 65

Saturday Nice day. High: 81, Low: 67

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

