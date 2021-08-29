About 60% farmers' markets expected to open in stages by year end
ALOR GAJAH (Aug 29): About 60% of the 350 farmers' markets nationwide are expected to open in stages by the end of this year by adapting to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the operations of controlled fresh markets in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19. Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) director-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli said the opening of the farmers' market is in line with the flexibility given by the National Security Council from time to time.www.theedgemarkets.com
