Marylou Vasquez, 65, of Uvalde died on Aug. 14, 2021, Texas Vista Medical Center in San Antonio. She was born in Wild Rose, Wisconsin, on Oct. 3, 1955, to Florinda Maldonado. She is survived by her husband, Arnulfo Vasquez Sr. of Uvalde; son, Arnulfo Vasquez Jr. and wife, Paulette, of La Pryor; two daughters, Priscilla Rodriguez and partner, Johnny Garza, of Uvalde, and Lorinda Galindo and husband, Raul, of Andrews; mother, of Batesville; four brothers, Tony Cardona of Sherwood, Arkansas, Ray Cardona of Midway City, California, Diego Cardona of Hondo, and Jerry Cardona of San Antonio; three sisters, Elizabeth Duty and Debbie Stormberg, both of Uvalde, and Belinda Cardona of Fort Dodge, Iowa; and six grandchildren.