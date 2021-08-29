Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ryan Ford: Meet 10 elite college quarterbacks the Lions could eye in 2022 NFL draft

Derrick
 5 days ago

DETROIT — It’s football season again, and the replacing of Matthew Stafford with Jared Goff as Detroit Lions quarterback means it’s also another kind of season, one we haven’t seen in more than a decade in Detroit: college quarterback scouting season. Even though we’ve only seen Goff for a quarter...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Draft Picks#Football Season#American Football#Detroit#Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLFox News

Matthew Stafford takes a not-so-subtle shot at Detroit Lions organization

One of the biggest moves in the NFL during the offseason happened quickly when the Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff. Stafford told ESPN’s Seth Wickersham what the ultimate goal is now...
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions sign free agent quarterback

According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing former Washington Football Team quarterback Steven Montez to their practice squad. Montez played his college ball at Colorado.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Writer suggests Detroit Lions could trade for quarterback

Could the Detroit Lions trade for a quarterback prior to the start of the 2021 regular season?. Well, in a piece published on Thursday, Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire suggested just that. Risdon suggests a potential trade candidate for the Lions is current Jacksonville Jaguars backup, Gardner Minshew. Here is...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Bears signing WR Breshad Perriman

The Chicago Bears added some more speed to their wide receiver room with the signing of veteran Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal. Prior to this, Chicago had five receivers on their initial 53-man roster, and it appears they decided to go with Perriman rather than rookie Dazz Newsome, who was waived and is a candidate to be signed to the practice squad. They also recently claimed wide receiver Nsimba Webster.
NFLESPN

Projected NFL draft order for 2022: Who has the No. 1 pick?

The Houston Texans are the team that's most likely to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft when it begins on Thursday, April 28, according to the preseason 1-32 draft order projections from the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI). Could the Texans target a quarterback next April? ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay lists five signal-callers among the top 20 prospects in his first 2022 draft rankings, but in his first mock draft, he has Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux going to Houston.
Franklin, TXrobconews.com

Meet the Lions

FRANKLIN - The Franklin Lions Football season is already off to a roaring start with scrimmages on August 13 against Crockett and on August 19 against Waco Connally. The Highway 79 rivalry game against the Hearne Eagles is just around the corner on September 3 and the Lions are ready to go all the way to State one more time. But in Texas, football is more than just a game, it’s a community event…
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Mock Draft Monday: The Next Future Elite Pass Rusher

With the preseason underway and everyone getting excited about their teams, it seems like the NFL Draft is an eternity away but do not be fooled. Soon many teams will start poorly into the season with their fans looking at the offseason for new hope. This mock draft can give them an idea of who their squads could add to make playoff runs.
NFLfantasyalarm.com

2021 NFL Draft Guide: Homer Corner - Detroit Lions

You may be asking yourself, “How did a 40-something year old heartthrob with a rocking dad bod from Long Island ever become a Detroit Lions fan?” Sadly, I have been asking that same question for over 30 years. I guess I can both blame and thank my dad for this...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Mock Draft August 26

The 2021 football season is about to be underway. It is never too early to look ahead to the draft. Here is the 2022 NFL Mock Draft August 26. Note: Draft order is by current Super Bowl odds. 1. Houston Texans- Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma. Houston drafted Davis Mills in...
NFLfftoday.com

Essential Quarterback Draft Day Information

We’re coming down to the final days before the season begins. I’m sure most of your important leagues have held off drafting until the final week to protect fantasy owners from preseason injuries (ex: J.K. Dobbins, T.Y. Hilton, Travis Etienne and Cam Akers). Therefore, I have some final information to fine tune your quarterback rankings and help you win your fantasy league.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears GM Ryan Pace believes the team is in a “good position” with veteran QB Andy Dalton as the starters and that there’s “no need” to rush first-round QB Justin Fields to start. “I just feel like we’re just in a good position with Andy,” Pace said via Larry Mayer...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)

Comments / 0

Community Policy