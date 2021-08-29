Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Taking center stage: Can Marc Lore work magic to make Wolves an NBA power player?

Derrick
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS – Timberwolves players were shaking their heads in disbelief. They'd just had dinner with new owner Marc Lore at the Cosmopolitan on the Vegas strip during the NBA Summer League. Lore had come to a city known for its magic with a few "mentalist" tricks of his own. The first is a complicated ruse that involves Lore taking a phone, putting a song into YouTube, placing the phone facedown and then allegedly sending that song into the mind of someone nearby.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Stage#Wolves#Timberwolves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets get bad news in chase for former All-Star Paul Millsap

The Brooklyn Nets are seen be many as the frontrunner for the NBA title this season. It’s hard to argue against their current collection of stars. When you have Kevin Durant at the top, you’re automatically pretty good. But they’ve still kept themselves busy by chasing even more talent this offseason. The Nets were mentioned as one of the teams gunning for the services of 4-time All-Star Paul Millsap.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On The Lakers Being An 'Old' Team: “They’re Older, But Until You Can Show Me A Young Team That Has Dominated The League, I’m Not Really Worried Too Much About Their Age.”

The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most aggressive teams in the offseason. Rob Pelinka made plenty of moves in little-to-no time, stacking the roster with experienced players following their heartbreaking loss in the first round of the playoffs. And, even though the team has a much better roster...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors make bold move on unvaccinated NBA players

The issue of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 has been polarizing, to say the least. Even in the NBA, many players are still reportedly refusing to get jabbed. In hopes of helping combat further transmission of the deadly virus, the Golden State Warriors have made a significant move for the upcoming season.
NBAchatsports.com

Orlando Magic: 3 players who can break into starting lineup

With the draft finished and free agency almost wrapped up, the Orlando Magic roster is close to finalized. With so many young players on the roster, it is safe to say the Magic will have a lot of lineup shuffling this year. The Magic have the potential to use more...
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers Make History With 7 Former All-NBA Players On Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers have put together one of the most star-studded rosters in recent memory and the latest addition of veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has only added to the name value of the team. Of course, games aren't played on paper and the Lakers will still have to come together on the court, but the amount of star talent on the roster is still extremely impressive.
NBAchatsports.com

Fanning the Flames: Farewell, Sweet Prince

We’re down a man this week but that does not mean there’s not plenty of Phoenix Suns news to talk about (and maybe a few other topics, too). On this episode of Fanning the Flames, we cover:. Why everyone needs to stop freaking out about the Suns releasing Ty-Shon Alexander;
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Why the Phoenix Suns Will be Better Than the Miami Heat in 2021-22

Many compared Phoenix’s run to the NBA Finals last year with the Miami Heat’s from the season prior. Propelled by young talent and a few clutch contributions from veterans, Miami also made it to the league’s grandest stage much to everyone’s surprise during the 2019-20 season. Jimmy Butler carried his...
CelebritiesBleacher Report

TMZ: Former Knick Iman Shumpert Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' Cast

Veteran NBA guard Iman Shumpert will be among the athletes in the cast of Dancing with the Stars for the upcoming season. TMZ Sports has confirmed that Shumpert has joined the ABC dancing competition for season 30. While the full cast list is still being determined, Shumpert and Olympic gold...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Was last season the best shot at winning an NBA title?

The Atlanta Hawks future has been painted in many ways, most of them rosy. After turning their season around and making a run to the Eastern Conference Finals with a very young and banged-up roster, they added more promising young and veteran players. It’s hard to say their best days aren’t ahead of them.
MLSDerrick

Matt Polster scores, MLS-leading Revolution beat Union 1-0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Matt Polster scored in the first half and the 10-man New England Revolution held off the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Friday night. MLS-leading New England (16-4-4) avoided back-to-back losses for the first time this season after its nine-match unbeaten run — with eight wins — was snapped Saturday. Philadelphia (8-7-8) has won only two of its last nine matches — with four losses.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Adam Cole To Sign With Surprising Company?

The former NXT star Adam Cole has had a great stint while being at the company since 2017. He has achieved great success working for the brand but now he is a free agent after his contract recently got expired. The former NXT Champion is also officially done with NXT...
MLBbaseballessential.com

Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Head To Bay Area in a 1st Place Tie with the Giants

Jeff and Vince hosted a Spotify Greenroom and chatted with some listeners about the Scherzer situation a bit, about the upcoming series with the Giants, about the Padres playing the Giants in September and about the bullpen. Locked On Dodgers, the daily podcast about the Los Angeles Dodgers with hosts...
Phoenix, AZballparkdigest.com

Caesars Sportsbook planned for Chase Field in 2022

Designed as a year-round amenity, a new Caesars Entertainment sportsbook and bar is coming to Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, by the beginning of 2022. The new sportsbook, sports bar and broadcast studio at Chase Field will take over the shuttered Game 7 space outside of the ballpark. The approximately 20,000-square-foot, two-story venue will feature with both indoor and outdoor seating options, including two floors of sports betting space, a full-service bar and VIP lounge, an extensive menu, and wall-to-wall TVs.
Combat SportsDerrick

Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya hospitalized with COVID-19, comeback postponed

Boxer Oscar De La Hoya, who was set to return to the ring after 13 years next week, has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, he said Friday. The formerly retired boxing champion announced his diagnosis in a series of tweets and videos from his hospital bed in Los Angeles, saying he tested positive despite being vaccinated and taking care of himself.
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

Marc Lore seeks to work his magic to make Timberwolves an NBA power player

LAS VEGAS – Timberwolves players were shaking their heads in disbelief. They'd just had dinner with new owner Marc Lore at the Cosmopolitan on the Vegas strip during the NBA Summer League. Lore had come to a city known for its magic with a few "mentalist" tricks of his own. The first is a complicated ruse that involves Lore taking a phone, putting a song into YouTube, placing the phone facedown and then allegedly sending that song into the mind of someone nearby.
NBAorlandomagicdaily.com

Orlando Magic: 3 players who can break into starting lineup

With the draft finished and free agency almost wrapped up, the Orlando Magic roster is close to finalized. With so many young players on the roster, it is safe to say the Magic will have a lot of lineup shuffling this year. The Magic have the potential to use more...
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers Make History With 7 Former All-NBA Players On Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers have put together one of the most star-studded rosters in recent memory and the latest addition of veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has only added to the name value of the team. Of course, games aren’t played on paper and the Lakers will still have to come together on the court, but the amount of star talent on the roster is still extremely impressive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy