Presidential Election

Southern counties lose their white majorities, presenting challenge for GOP

By Tim Henderson - Stateline.org (TNS)
Derrick
 5 days ago

Increasing urban diversity in Southern states is complicating Republican efforts to keep the reins of statehouse power and chip away at Democratic control of Congress. Of the 65 counties that turned majority minority since 2010, meaning more than half the population is made up of people of color, over two-thirds are in the South, a Stateline analysis of new census data shows. Thirty-five of those counties voted Republican in the 2020 presidential election, down from 39 in 2012.

www.thederrick.com

