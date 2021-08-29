Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

States pull back on COVID-19 data even amid delta surge

Derrick
 5 days ago

Two state government websites in Georgia recently stopped posting updates on COVID-19 cases in prisons and long-term care facilities, just as the dangerous delta variant was taking hold. Data has been disappearing recently in other states as well.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Delta#State Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Educationbeckershospitalreview.com

At-home COVID-19 test demand surging amid delta spread, return to school

Demand for at-home COVID-19 tests has risen significantly in recent weeks as virus cases surge and people return to school and work, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug 26. Test makers are working to boost production to meet demand. Abbott told the Journal it expects its supply of at-home tests to be limited for the next few weeks as it hires more workers and restarts manufacturing lines it had slowed earlier in the summer as testing demand fell.
Georgia Stategeorgiahealthnews.com

Covid data disappearing in Georgia, other states despite latest surge

Two state government websites in Georgia recently stopped posting updates on Covid-19 cases in prisons and long-term care facilities, just as the dangerous delta variant was taking hold. Data has been disappearing recently in other states as well. Florida, for example, now reports Covid cases, deaths and hospitalizations once a...
Kansas StateGarden City Telegram

Kansas state employees to work remotely until October amid surge of COVID-19 cases

State employees will return to working remotely amid a rising surge of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Laura Kelly's administration announced Wednesday. The move is an abrupt reversal after public workers returned to their offices in June after over a year of working from home because of the pandemic. Workers had to follow a slew of public health guidelines and only went back to their offices if social distancing could be maintained.
Blaine County, MTHavre Daily News

COVID-19 delta variant surge continues

The surge of COVID-19 cases continues to hit the area, straining health resources and raising risks to local residents, including children. The nation again is seeing high rates from the pandemic, with the seven-day average for new cases listed Saturday at 142,006 a day, for hospitalizations at 12,297 a day and for deaths at 846 a day. That is an increase from the week before of 2.8 percent for new cases, of 5.7 percent for hospitalizations and 11 percent for deaths.
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

State shatters record for COVID-19 hospitalizations as Delta surge continues

The state has broken its record for Covid patient hospitalizations, and has reached 5,880, a Public Health spokeswoman said Tuesday. The previous mark was set Jan. 12 at 5,814 hospitalized virus patients during the third Covid surge, according to Nancy Nydam, the spokeswoman. Meanwhile, several other figures reported Tuesday pointed...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
Public HealthPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State officials promise more frequent COVID-19 data updates as delta spreads

Iowa will be providing COVID-19 data updates more frequently as the delta variant of the virus continues to spread in the state. Beginning Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health will update its coronavirus dashboard three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.  “We owe it to you to share and ensure that you […] The post State officials promise more frequent COVID-19 data updates as delta spreads appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
New York City, NYDerrick

New York gives $250M in COVID benefits to excluded workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has doled out $250 million so far from a $2 billion fund targeted at workers who are in the country illegally and have been excluded from other COVID-19 unemployment benefit programs, the state's governor said Friday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state is reviewing...
Health Servicesthebaycities.com

Various HSHS hospital visitor policies change amid the surge in COVID-19 Delta Variant

As the fast-spreading COVID-19 Delta variant continues to affect our communities, Hospital Sisters Health System is working to control the spread by updating visitor policing at the following hospitals effective immediately: HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay; HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital, Green Bay; HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, Green Bay; HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, Sheboygan; HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, Oconto Falls.
Public HealthDerrick

Health official: New Mexico children need more virus testing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More children in New Mexico are contracting COVID-19, and low testing rates in schools mean fewer cases are counted. This week health and education officials called for more testing of children. Some promised more testing options in the coming weeks.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

Comments / 0

Community Policy