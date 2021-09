SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The surge of the coronavirus Delta variant may be slowing in the Bay Area but public health experts caution this strain has increased the need for a booster shot among the vaccinated. Newly-released federal data confirms vaccine-induced immunity is waning. The White House coronavirus task force expressed concern that breakthrough infections among the fully-vaccinated, which are now mild or moderate, may worsen. “If we start to see hospitalizations among people with normal immune systems who’ve been vaccinated — if those hospitalizations start to go up — that will be a signal,” said Vanderbilt University Medical Center infectious disease...