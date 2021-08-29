Albany police investigating two overnight shootings, 6 injured

Albany Police are investigating two separate shootings that took six men to the hospital. Police say around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the area of Sherman Street and Henry Johnson Boulevard for shots fired. They found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the hand on the 100 block of Elk Street. Then, a 42-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the torso was found near Hudson Avenue and Henry Johnson Boulevard.