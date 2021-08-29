KPD: One arrested after late night fight with a knife at North Ridge Crossing

A woman in Knoxville has been taken into custody by Knoxville Police Department after attacking someone with a knife Saturday night.

KPD says that officers responded to an incident at around 10:15 p.m. on August 28 at the 500 block of Pertinax Drive. The officers found two women fighting each other, with one having a minor cut to the face and the other with more severe cuts.

The officers broke up the fight and got the knife away from the woman they identified as the primary aggressor.

Both the suspect and victim were treated on scene by EMS, and Moneca Conyer, 39 of Knoxville, was taken into custody for aggravated assault.