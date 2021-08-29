Excellence in Teaching: COVID cast shadow on honor but educators’ love of teaching endures
Four local teachers that received the 2019-20 Excellence in Teaching awards will finally be recognized in-person this month. Shortly after they were named top teachers in 2020, they were suddenly out of the classroom due to the coronavirus pandemic. Schools were forced to close and students had to transition to online learning in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.www.springfieldnewssun.com
Comments / 0