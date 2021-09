The typical heat and humidity is hanging around this Labor Day weekend as is pretty typical each and every year, but a few fronts have caught my eye. Two fronts could swing through Central Texas next week but unfortunately neither of them will bring us a huge change in our sensible weather. Today, the sensible weather is going to be pretty much the same as yesterday. Morning temperatures in the mid-70s will warm into the mid-to-upper 90s late this afternoon. Humidity should be a bit lower today but heat indices should be climbing into the triple-digits near and east of I-35 and may peak as high as 105°. Rain chances are out of the forecast so don’t expect any cooling rain today. The forecast for both the Central Texas State Fair and all of those Friday night football games should be good to go! Temperatures this evening stay in the upper 80s and low 90s through around 9 PM before steadily dropping through the 80s.