Kentucky State

Villager Backstory, John Howard

By Andrea Davis, Daily Sun Senior Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Howard will tell you he always has been an accountant at heart. But as life progressed, he went down some interesting paths, not all of which revolved around numbers. Born in Harlan, Kentucky, as one of 10 children, he said there was one thing you never wanted to do: be late to the dinner table.

Kentucky State
John Howard
