The United States has airlifted out of Afghanistan some 7,000 people since August 14 as the Taliban appears to be cooperating with evacuation efforts from Kabul airport, a senior general said Thursday. Major General Hank Taylor said that the pace of evacuating US citizens, Afghans with US immigrant visas and other nationals has accelerated at the US military-controlled airport despite reports of the Taliban continuing to impede people trying to enter the airport gates. Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said that the Taliban appeared to be cooperating to allow Afghan nationals who have registered for US special immigrant visas to get to the airport gate. "We have indications this morning that that process is working," Kirby said.