Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

China’s Sinopec posts $6 billion H1 profit on rebounding oil prices, better demand

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

BEIJING (Reuters) -China Petroleum & Chemical Corp on Sunday reported a 39.15 billion yuan ($6.05 billion) net profit for the first six months of 2021 on the back of renewed fuel demand and a rebound in oil prices amid a recovery from the impact of COVID-19. Asia’s biggest oil refiner, known as Sinopec, posted a 23 billion yuan loss during January-June last year as the coronavirus pandemic walloped fuel demand and knocked oil prices. The 2021 interim profit compares with a 31.338 billion yuan profit in the same period in 2019.

wixx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinopec#Gas Prices#Dateline#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
Trafficdallassun.com

Oil prices drop, OPEC expected to increase output

After an earlier rally to a four-week high, oil prices dropped on Monday as Hurricane Ida weakened, but not before shutting down U.S. Gulf oil production. Ida weakened into a Category 1 hurricane within 12 hours of landfall, but almost all offshore Gulf oil production, some 1.74 million barrels per day, stopped in advance of the storm.
Trafficfxempire.com

Oil Drops After OPEC+ Reaffirms Supply Return as Demand Wavers

Brent crude was down by 15 cents, or 0.2%, at $71.44 a barrel by 06:50 GMT, after dropping 4 cents on Wednesday. U.S. oil fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.39 a barrel, after rising 9 cents in the previous session. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and...
TrafficDailyFx

Oil Price Rebound Emerges as OPEC Keeps Crude Production Steady

The price of oil attempts to retrace the decline from the start of the week amid an larger-than-expected decline in US inventories, and current market conditions may keep crude prices afloat as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) remain reluctant to push production towards pre-pandemic levels. Oil Price Rebound...
Trafficinvezz.com

Crude oil price: profit-taking mutes reaction to US inventory data

Crude oil price has reacted sparingly to the better-than-expected US inventory data. Market is in the profit-taking mode after gains triggered by Hurricane Ida. As a reaction to EIA's inventory data, WTI futures may retest the resistance level at $70. Crude oil price remains within a tight range even after...
Stocks101 WIXX

European bank stocks suffers brief dip after U.S. jobs data

LONDON (Reuters) – European shares briefly extended losses with a widely watched gauge of banking shares dipping 1% after data showed U.S. jobs growth in August missed estimates by a wide margin, fuelling fears that bets of a robust economic recovery may be overdone. The weakness in U.S. data rippled...
Economy101 WIXX

China will strive to fend off financial risks, central bank says

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s will strive to fend off financial risks by shoring up its risk prevention, pre-warning and disposal systems, the central bank said on Friday. China will push forward reforms of small- and medium-sized financial institutions to help resolve risks, the People’s Bank of China said in its 2021 financial stability report.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Exxon borrows 1.5M barrels of crude from U.S. petroleum reserve to fuel Ida recovery efforts

Exxon Mobil has borrowed 1.5 million barrels of crude oil from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve to fuel recovery efforts in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana. The Energy Department said its crude loan to Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery will help alleviate logistical issues moving crude around southeast Louisiana and ensure the region has access to fuel while they recover from Hurricane Ida. Exxon, which will replace the crude it borrowed, is in the process of starting up its Baton Rouge refinery, which did not suffer significant damage from the storm but is waiting on utilities such as power to be restored. Since August 23, Exxon has provided more than 260,000 barrels or nearly 11 million gallons of fuel to southeast Louisiana.
Energy Industryfroggyweb.com

Uneven recovery for U.S. offshore energy production after Ida

(Reuters) – U.S. Gulf Coast energy companies on Friday advanced the recovery from Hurricane Ida on a few fronts, but slipped elsewhere as lack of crews, power and fuel reversed earlier production gains. Ports were reopening and some pipelines restarted as companies completed post-storm evaluations. However, larger hurdles remained for...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Asia, Mideast utilities turn to dirtier fuel as LNG prices bite

SINGAPORE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Surging liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices are prompting utilities across Asia and the Middle East to burn more high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) than usual to meet increased power demand during summer, analysts and traders said. The move towards the cheaper but more polluting HSFO highlights...
Economy101 WIXX

Norway set for rate hike as economy accelerates, statistics agency says

OSLO (Reuters) – The Norwegian economy is set to grow rapidly in the next several years as it recovers from the impact of the pandemic, setting the stage for an imminent central bank rate hike, Statistics Norway (SSB) predicted on Friday. “The reopening of society is well underway, and the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US LNG exports increase despite Ida

Federal data show total natural gas exports as LNG increased 9% from the previous reporting period. US federal data published September 2 show total exports of LNG increased by 6bn ft3 from the previous week, despite setbacks from Hurricane Ida. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA), part of the Energy...
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Rises On Growth Optimism

Oil prices edged higher on Friday amid expectations of improving economic growth despite the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.6 percent to $73.45 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were up 0.2 percent at $70.16. Oil prices are rising on optimism about a strong global...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Chinese gas demand up 17% in Jan-Jul

The consumption in July was also sharply higher. China’s gas consumption in the first seven months of the year was 211.1bn m3, up 17.1% year/year, the National Development and Reform Commission said on September 1. The consumption in July was 28.37bn m3, up 15.2% yr/yr. China’s natural gas imports via...

Comments / 0

Community Policy