Chelsea Flower Show 2021 Sanctuary Garden profile: Bible Society – The Psalm 23 Garden

By Stephanie Mahon
countryliving.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Eberle – the most decorated Chelsea Flower Show designer ever – returns to the show in 2021 with The Psalm 23 Garden, sponsored by The Bible Society. Using the famous words of The Lord is my Shepherd as its starting point, the design covers all the main references in the text, from green pastures to still waters, to make a place where people can take a moment to contemplate and be at peace, surrounded by nature.

www.countryliving.com

