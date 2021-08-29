Sophia Alvarez Boyd

Whether in documentary or narrative form, there are few genres more structurally calcified than the musical biopic, with its familiar ride-and-fall curves that manage to be structurally comforting even when the story they’re recounting is tragic. Few lives, though, are less genre-compatible than that of Quebec-born, Orthodox-raised poet Leonard Cohen, whose musical career didn’t truly begin until he was 33, included a six-year retreat to a Zen monastery, and featured a career-defining song that debuted on an album buried by its label and became iconic only after other artists recorded it. Cohen’s unconventional life was fascinating, and he has been attracting documentary...