Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sophia Alvarez Boyd

By Sophia Alvarez Boyd
kuer.org
 5 days ago

Virtuoso guitarist Sunny War is releasing her first album for the first time. It's called Seems You Haven't Learned. L'Rain's Latest Album 'Fatigue' Explores The Power Of Change. ,. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks to musician and singer L'Rain about her latest album Fatigue.

www.kuer.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alvarez#Npr#Virtuoso#War#Guitarist#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Singer Nanci Griffith has died

She was 68 years old, Variety magazine reported. American folk singer Grammy Award winner Nanci Griffith died on Friday in the United States at 68. This was reported by Variety magazine with reference to the statement of the record company Gold Mountain Internment, which collaborated with the singer.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
InternetHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
ImmigrationPosted by
Mashed

Instagram Erupts Over Padma Lakshmi's Strong Political Stance

Padma Lakshmi wears many hats. She is best known for her role at the host, executive producer, and on many occasions judge on "Top Chef." She also created and hosts Hulu's "Taste the Nation," has her own jewelry and home décor lines, and is a New York Times best-selling author (via her website). And, of course she is a successful model and actor.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

See Clint Eastwood's Daughter Francesca, Who's an Actor & Reality TV Alum

At 91 years old, actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood has been a Hollywood mainstay for six decades and is still directing and starring in movies. He's also had quite the complicated romantic history over the years and is a father of eight, including 28-year-old Francesca Eastwood. Clint shares Francesca with his Unforgiven co-star Frances Fisher, who he dated for six years in the '90s.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Graham Nash Announces Archival Photo Book ‘A Life in Focus’

Graham Nash will release A Life in Focus: The Photography of Graham Nash, a new book featuring art and photos from his personal archive, on Nov. 16. The singer-songwriter — best known as a member of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and the Hollies — began taking photos at age 10, inspired by his father. A Life in Focus, available to preorder, features images captured on tour, abroad and with friends in the famed Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles.
Theater & Dancedistrictchronicles.com

Zoe Saldana kisses husband Marco Perego at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, were red-hot at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival. The couple packed on the PDA at Thursday night’s “The Hand of God” premiere, where Saldana, 43, stunned in a red Dolce & Gabbana floor-length sequined dress. Perego, 42, looked dapper himself in a...
Texas StatePosted by
HollywoodLife

Rose McGowan Calls Alyssa Milano A ‘Moron’ In Harsh Tweet Over Texas Abortion Law

Rose McGowan slammed celebrities speaking out in solidarity against the Texas abortion law — including her former ‘Charmed’ co-star Alyssa Milano. Rose McGowan took the time to throw major shade at her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano, among other celebrities, for sharing images in support of women’s reproductive rights following the Texas abortion law that went into effect on Wednesday, September 1. The 47-year old actress tweeted a screenshot of Alyssa’s latest Instagram post of a Deadline article about more than 100 stars who have expressed outrage over the country’s most restrictive abortion legislation. “This is really going to help for sure absolutely moron achievement unlocked,” Rose tweeted on Thursday, Sept. 2.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song’: Film Review | Venice 2021

Whether in documentary or narrative form, there are few genres more structurally calcified than the musical biopic, with its familiar ride-and-fall curves that manage to be structurally comforting even when the story they’re recounting is tragic. Few lives, though, are less genre-compatible than that of Quebec-born, Orthodox-raised poet Leonard Cohen, whose musical career didn’t truly begin until he was 33, included a six-year retreat to a Zen monastery, and featured a career-defining song that debuted on an album buried by its label and became iconic only after other artists recorded it. Cohen’s unconventional life was fascinating, and he has been attracting documentary...
Fort Smith, ARSouthwest Times Record

Windgate: An interview with Dr. Sophia Farmer

Sophia Farmer, Ph.D., recently joined the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith as the new art history professor for the Art and Graphic Design Department. Dr. Farmer, could you give some background information about yourself?. I completed my B.A. at the University of Toronto in 2012, and both my M.A....
MusicGreenwichTime

Flashback: Bob Dylan Covers 'Pancho and Lefty' at Bonnaroo in 2004

In a world where Hurricane Ida and other horrific storms hadn’t battered America over the past couple of weeks, Bonnaroo would be kicking off tonight with an evening of music by the Grand Ole Opry and special guests. Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion were booked for tomorrow, with Lizzo, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, and several others playing on Saturday and Sunday.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Liona Boyd releases remix for “Popcorn”

Five-time JUNO Award-winning and Gold- and Platinum-selling Canadian artist, Liona Boyd has unveiled her newly minted version of the instrumental hit “Popcorn” in new single, “Popcorn (Remix)”. A vibrant arrangement for classical guitar, complete with a retro disco feel, “Popcorn (Remix)” is certain to get audiences up, and out of...
MusicNew Haven Register

Lee Ann Womack Covers Woody Guthrie's 'Dusty Old Dust'

In 1935, Woody Guthrie documented the harsh conditions many endured during the Great Depression in “So Long, It’s Been Good to Know Yuh,” inspired by witnessing the Black Sunday dust storm in Texas from that April. On Wednesday, Lee Ann Womack released a new version of the song (under its original title, “Dusty Old Dust”) from the upcoming Guthrie tribute project Home in This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dustbowl Ballads.
Theater & Dancewsau.com

Paranoid Funk

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. He spent much of 1970 and 71 in a paranoid, drug induced haze and the only musical product his record company could release was a really good greatest hits package. So when Sly Stone delivered his latest record to CBS, Clive Davis and others were relieved, even if the album was much different than the stuff that had made Sly & The Family Stone one of the biggest bands of the late 60’s.
Musicclassical-music.com

Chopin: Piano Sonatas Nos 2 & 3; Mazurkas

Not all pianists are brave enough to pair Chopin’s two great sonatas on a single disc, but Javier Perianes dives right in. Perhaps he does so a little recklessly, for these are works that adorn some of the greatest piano recordings in the catalogue. Now in his early 40s, the Spanish pianist is a fine but seldom insightful artist, and he doesn’t have anything truly special to say about these masterpieces.
MusicNPR

Makaya McCraven, 'Frank's Tune (AKA De'Jeff's Tune)'

Chicago-based drummer and producer Makaya McCraven just announced Deciphering The Message, an album that reinterprets songs from the legendary Blue Note catalog. On "Frank's Tune (AKA 'De'Jeff's Tune')," McCraven reworks a song from Jack Wilson's album Easterly Winds with help from guitarist Jeff Parker and flutist De'Sean Jones. The trio take an upbeat hard bop standard and spin it into something smoother, dominating the groove through mellow flute and guitar. Underneath it all, McCraven provides a slow and heavy beat that modernizes the track and brings it into the present, giving the listener something to nod their head to.
Books & LiteratureCurbed

A Pilgrimage With Isaac Fitzgerald

The writer Isaac Fitzgerald was walking across a parking lot one day this summer when he looked up to find an airplane falling out of the sky. “Jesus fucking Christ!” he cried. (“Excuse my language,” he added primly.) It was a small blue propeller plane, but in that moment it most resembled a leaf tumbling end over end. After a sickening interval — that moment when vastly divergent futures have yet to fork — the stunt plane finally righted itself. It flew onward. Then it began a yet-more-tortuous series of swoops and twists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy