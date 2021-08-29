The Cowgirl Designer: You Will Be Hearing a Lot More About Biophilia

There’s truly no better time in world of interior design than the present. Today, we are just so open to so many different aesthetics, and at the same time, there’s a ton we’ve learned from past eras of design. The most common interior design style we see today definitely falls under modern interior design and for good reason. The goal of this aesthetic is always to be clean, sophisticated, and oftentimes subdued. It’s sort of a clean canvas look that emerged in 1950s to 1960s where people took a turn from classic design which involved so many details and ornaments and went the complete opposite direction. In the 1970s, people did get a little bit more experimental and wanted their homes to reflect the new cultural factors that took place and it just wasn’t happening with the modern interior design.