Almost one year after losing her son, Chrissy Teigen is looking back on how far she’s come, and how far she still has to go. She shared on Instagram: “Just reminiscing about New York a lot lately, when things were simple, thinking about all the stuff I’ve done and been through not just this year but in my life. I’m slightly down lately. It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out ‘my third baby is here!!’ as in cookbook, then realized my third baby will never be here. Then I realized I threw myself into the book, Cravings: All Together, to not think of the real, actual third baby.”