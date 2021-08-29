Cancel
Vuelta a España stage 15 - Live coverage

By Daniel Benson
Good morning and welcome to our live race coverage from stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana. It's another day in the mountains for the riders in this year's race. It's not quite a summit finish with a short descent to the line in El Barraco but it's another brute of a stage with four categorized ascents, including the first cat climb of Puerto de Mijares, to contend with. Here's a picture of the stage profile if you don't believe me.

