Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Search underway after dinghy recovered on Otter Island

boreal.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Ashland County Communications Center, a report was received on the evening of August 27th from the National Parks Service that an unoccupied, inflatable dinghy had been recovered on the shore of Otter Island in the Apostle Islands National Park. NPS had been informed of the craft by...

www.boreal.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otter#Us Coast Guard#Weather#Dinghy#Nps#Ashland County Sheriff#The Us Coast Guard#Kbjr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Baxter County, ARKTLO

Search underway for missing kayaker on White River

Multiple agencies are currently conducting a search for a missing kayaker on the White River near Norfork. According to a news release from Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, a 29-year-old Beaumont, Texas, man went missing Saturday afternoon just after 1. A caller from the River Valley Trail area reported to...
Shelby County, ALCBS42.com

Search underway for missing Shelby County teen last seen in Chelsea area

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 17-year-old. Joseph Anthony Key was reported missing Wednesday and was last seen in the Chelsea area wearing black gym shorts and a white T-shirt. He is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 170 pounds with red hair.
Daufuskie Island, SCIsland Packet Online

Body found near Daufuskie Island dock after search called off for man missing since Aug. 14

Update: The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department reported at 3 p.m. Saturday that a body was found in the water near Freeport Marina on Daufuskie Island. The Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit, Dive Team members and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office were responding to the scene. Additional details, including the identity of the deceased person, were not immediately released.
Middletown, INwslmradio.com

Search underway for missing Middletown man at Geist Reservoir

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Middletown man went missing in the water at Geist Reservoir. Yesterday at approximately 6:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to Geist Reservoir near the 11000 block of Olio Road for a person missing in the water. Initial investigation showed that Jeremy Skittrall, 45, entered...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Navy search-and-rescue underway for five sailors missing after helicopter crash

The US Navy launched a search-and-rescue mission on Tuesday after a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter went down off the coast of San Diego late in the afternoon.A spokesperson for the Navy’s Pacific Fleet told The Independent on Wednesday that five crew members remained missing after the crash, which occurred around 4.30 in the afternoon, local time. One crew member had been rescued as of Wednesday morning.A statement released on Twitter also indicated that the US Coast Guard was assisting in the search-and-rescue operation.“Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets. Abraham Lincoln is homeported in San Diego,” said the US Pacific Fleet in a tweet late Tuesday evening.The helicopter had departed from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, and was conducting “routine flight operations” when the incident occurred, according to the Navy.A statement from the third fleet specified that the crash took place “approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego”.While rare, accidents during “routine” flight missions are not unheard of. In 2014, two crewmembers of a MH-53E “Sea Dragon” helicopter died after the craft crashed off the coast of Virginia Beach.
Alexander City, ALalabamanews.net

Search Underway for Missing Boat Passenger on Lake Martin

Alabama Marine Police are searching for a man who is missing in the waters of Lake Martin. Investigators say they are searching for a 24-year-old man from Colorado, who was a passenger on the boat which had an accident this afternoon near the Willow Point Golf Course in Tallapoosa County.
Louisiana StateKTAL

Search underway for three missing Louisiana girls

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Three Louisiana girls are missing and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding them. The girls have been identified as Nova Phillips, 13, Rayne LaCoste, 13, and Lainie Phillips, 12, all of New Iberia. According to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, the girls...
Baxter County, ARnwahomepage.com

Search underway for possible drowning victim in Baxter County

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — The search is underway for a possible drowning victim in the White River in Baxter County. Personnel from multiple agencies have been searching the river since early Saturday afternoon for the possible victim. A caller on River Valley Trail notified authorities at approximately 1:10 p.m. on...
Dunkirk, NYPost-Journal

Body Recovered After Search Begins Near Dunkirk City Pier

DUNKIRK — The body of a male was recovered after first responders were notified early this morning of a person who went into the water at the Dunkirk City Pier. The Dunkirk Police Department and Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone confirmed the drowning. Crews, including Dunkirk police, Dunkirk fire and...
Wisconsin Statefox9.com

Search underway for western Wisconsin fire chief reported missing

Searches are underway on Saturday after a fire chief in a western Wisconsin city has been reported missing. According to Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Jeff Halvorson, age 53, hasn't been seen for at least two-and-a-half days. Deputies say he was last seen driving a gray 2020 Dodge...
Virginia Statewjhl.com

Searches & evacuations underway in Southwest Virginia after heavy rains

(WJHL) — Remnants of Hurricane Ida struck Southwest Virginia, leading to several inches of rainfall to cause flooding and landslides in several communities. The Hurley area of Buchanan County, Virginia received enough rain to result in landslides that destroyed homes and structures, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Comments / 0

Community Policy