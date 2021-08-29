Richard Carapaz abandons Vuelta a Espana 'totally empty'

And so the first week of the Vuelta a Espana comes to an end on the top of a mountain. It is a fitting way to end the first week of such a hard race as this, and with the General Classification battle still unclear, it is an opportunity for the strongest overall contenders to rise to the top. Friday’s Stage 7, finishing up the hellish Balcon de Alicante, saw Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) dropped early on in the stage. What issues he is having, we do not yet know, but he had to abandon the race leaving us with...