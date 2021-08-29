Richard Carapaz abandons Vuelta a Espana 'totally empty'
Olympic road race champion Richard Carapaz was forced to quit the Vuelta a Espana on stage 14 after suffering due to fatigue in the blistering heat. The 28-year-old, who took a stunning victory in the men’s road race at the Tokyo Olympic Games, came into the Vuelta a Espana as a possible contender for the overall standings. He finished second to Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) last year but was never able to hit his top form during the opening two weeks in Spain this time around.www.cyclingnews.com
