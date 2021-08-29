Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Richard Carapaz abandons Vuelta a Espana 'totally empty'

By Cyclingnews
Posted by 
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Olympic road race champion Richard Carapaz was forced to quit the Vuelta a Espana on stage 14 after suffering due to fatigue in the blistering heat. The 28-year-old, who took a stunning victory in the men’s road race at the Tokyo Olympic Games, came into the Vuelta a Espana as a possible contender for the overall standings. He finished second to Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) last year but was never able to hit his top form during the opening two weeks in Spain this time around.

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Carapaz
Person
Egan Bernal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espana#Olympics#Tour De France#Ineos Grenadiers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
Spain
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Hugh Carthy abandons Vuelta a España during stage 7

Hugh Carthy has abandoned the Vuelta a España midway through stage 7 of the race from Gandía to the summit finish at Balcón de Alicante. The British rider, who finished third at the 2020 race, was leading EF Education-Nippo during this year's race but pulled out shortly after the riders crested the third climb of stage 7, Puerto de Tudons, just past the mid-point of the day.
CyclingPosted by
The Independent

Vuelta a Espana 2021: Stage 9 preview, route map, prediction and start time for a brutal end to the week

And so the first week of the Vuelta a Espana comes to an end on the top of a mountain. It is a fitting way to end the first week of such a hard race as this, and with the General Classification battle still unclear, it is an opportunity for the strongest overall contenders to rise to the top. Friday’s Stage 7, finishing up the hellish Balcon de Alicante, saw Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) dropped early on in the stage. What issues he is having, we do not yet know, but he had to abandon the race leaving us with...
CyclingBBC

Vuelta a Espana: Caruso wins stage nine as Roglic extends overall lead

Damiano Caruso became the first rider to claim a mountain stage on two different Grand Tours this year as he won stage nine of the Vuelta a Espana. The Bahrain-Victorious rider, who came second at the Giro d'Italia in May, produced a superb solo ride as he crossed the line in five hours, three minutes and 14 seconds.
CyclingPosted by
FanSided

Michael Storer takes first stage win at 2021 La Vuelta a Espana

Western Australian rider Michael Storer took his first stage win after four seasons with Team DSM on Stage 7 of the 2021 La Vuelta a Espana on August 20. Managing to stay in the breakaway for most of the stage and climbing better than the competition, Western Australian rider Michael Storer won his first Grand Tour stage and his first La Vuelta a Espana stage on Aug. 20.
CyclingPosted by
FanSided

Damiano Caruso wins 2021 La Vuelta a Espana Stage 9

Damiano Caruso won 2021 La Vuelta a Espana Stage 9 in a massive effort that saw an overhaul in the overall race standings on August 22. Damiano Caruso won Stage 9 at the 2021 La Vuelta a Espana after a remarkable effort that saw him maintain a lead that blew out at times to around five minutes over the peloton.
CyclingBBC

Vuelta a Espana: Defending champion Primoz Roglic wins stage 11

Defending Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic won stage 11 to reduce the gap to leader Odd Christian Eiking. Norwegian Eiking took the red jersey from Roglic on Wednesday when the Slovenian crashed during stage 10. Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux's Eiking holds a 58-second lead over second place Cofidis rider Guillaume Martin,...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Jasper Philipsen abandons Vuelta a España due to illness

Jasper Philipsen has abandoned the Vuelta a España due to illness, with his Alpecin-Fenix team saying the Belgian sprinter was suffering with a mild fever and left the Spanish Grand Tour "so as not to jeopardize the rest of his season". Philipsen won stages 2 and 5 at the Vuelta...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Lauren De Crescenzo: You can't fake gravel racing

Gravel racing has been growing rapidly in recent years, to the extent that its own free-wheeling roots came under threat, and the discipline appears to have reached a seminal moment with the controversy surrounding Lauren De Crescenzo's recent victories. The US rider has won some of the biggest events on...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Chris Hamilton keeps chipping away with Vuelta a España podium

Chris Hamilton (Team DSM) launched from the chase group with more than fifty kilometres to go on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España and, while he couldn’t bridge the gap to Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) or Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), the Australian rider forged on to secure his second Grand Tour podium place this year.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Kirsten Wild retires from her road racing career at Simac Ladies Tour

After a long and successful career on both the track and road, Dutch rider Kirsten Wild will be retiring at the end of the 2021 season. The 38-year-old Ceratizit-WNT sprinter was taking part in the final road race of her career at the Simac Ladies Tour when she was caught up in the crash towards the end of stage three, thus missing out on one final road sprint. Then, later that day a Covid-19 positive in her team forced Wild and the rest of the Ceratizit-WNT riders out of the race.
SportsPosted by
Cyclingnews

Elisa Longo Borghini takes solo win at GP de Plouay

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Elisa Longo Borghini took the victory in her first race since the Games. The Trek-Segafredo rider attacked earlier on in the race and sustained a gap before being brought back. However, later in the race the Italian National Champion attacked again from a small group and made it stick to the line.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Jay Vine settles into Alpecin-Fenix with contract through to end of 2023

A year ago, after having watched a number of opportunities to take his cycling to the next level evaporate with the growing COVID-19 pandemic, Jay Vine wholeheartedly grasped the one that remained, winning the Zwift Academy and a contract to race with Alpecin-Fenix for a year. That year has now turned into three with the Australian rider, who was quick to deliver results in Europe, securing a contract extension through to the end of 2013.

Comments / 0

Community Policy