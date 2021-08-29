Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warns Man United stars Edinson Cavani and Fred they will face time on the bench after hotel quarantine if they go on international duty next week as he urges them to put their club AHEAD of their countries
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Edinson Cavani and Fred they may miss more than just a handful of games if they head off to South America for their international break. Last week, the Premier League announced in a statement alongside all 20 Premier League clubs that they would not release players for international duty next month if they are due to play matches in countries on the UK's 'red list'.www.chatsports.com
