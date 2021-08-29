Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Uvalde, TX

Arturo R. Guzman

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArturo Rodriguez Guzman, 59, of Uvalde died on Aug. 18, 2021, at Uvalde Memorial Hospital. He was born in Uvalde on July 9, 1962, to Mercedes (Rodriguez) and Santiago Guzman. He is survived by his mother, of Uvalde; son, Arturo Guzman Jr. and wife, Lorena, of Angleton; two daughters; Amanda Guzman of Angleton and Ashely Guzman of San Antonio; three brothers, Michael Anthony Garcia of Uvalde, Jorge Luis Guzman of Pharr, and Jimmy Guzman and wife, Monika, of Leander; sister, Maggda Guzman Reyna and husband, Filiberto, of Uvalde; and nine grandchildren, Brooklyn Guzman, Melanie Lysaght, Kale’a Guzman, Kaia Moody, Jaxsen Guzman, Christopher Moody, Honor Guzman and Sophia Rodriguez, all of Angleton, and Kallysta Guzman of San Antonio.

www.uvaldeleadernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Lorena, TX
City
Pharr, TX
City
Angleton, TX
Uvalde, TX
Obituaries
Local
Texas Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Anthony#Mercedes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy