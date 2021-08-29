Arturo R. Guzman

Arturo Rodriguez Guzman, 59, of Uvalde died on Aug. 18, 2021, at Uvalde Memorial Hospital. He was born in Uvalde on July 9, 1962, to Mercedes (Rodriguez) and Santiago Guzman. He is survived by his mother, of Uvalde; son, Arturo Guzman Jr. and wife, Lorena, of Angleton; two daughters; Amanda Guzman of Angleton and Ashely Guzman of San Antonio; three brothers, Michael Anthony Garcia of Uvalde, Jorge Luis Guzman of Pharr, and Jimmy Guzman and wife, Monika, of Leander; sister, Maggda Guzman Reyna and husband, Filiberto, of Uvalde; and nine grandchildren, Brooklyn Guzman, Melanie Lysaght, Kale’a Guzman, Kaia Moody, Jaxsen Guzman, Christopher Moody, Honor Guzman and Sophia Rodriguez, all of Angleton, and Kallysta Guzman of San Antonio.