Its new album ‘Covid-69’ is out now, and you can hear it on Saturday. South Carolina band Sexbruise? is all about having fun, so don’t take its satirical spin on pop too seriously. I mean the foursome’s latest song “We Don’t Have the Virus” comes from the album Covid-69. Too soon? Not really, because the only thing we can really do is laugh at this point. And get vaccinated. And wear a mask. And since the band is heading into the trenches where the delta-variant is thriving, if it isn’t careful down here Sexbruise? might be singing a different tune. Or you can just go on doing what a lot of people are doing and “Dance Like Ur Stupid.” Just stay six feet away from me, please.