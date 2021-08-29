Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio now has the most U.S. Bicycle Route miles in America (maps)

By John Pana, cleveland.com
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Imagine starting a bike ride on the Towpath Trail and pedaling all the way to Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C. or even Atlanta. A new frontier is opening for bike travel. A growing network of designated routes is being pieced together across the nation along low-traffic roads, trails and bike lanes by the same association that designates Interstate highway numbers. The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) established the US Bicycle Route System in 1978. However, it’s only recently begun to take shape.

